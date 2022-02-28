Moderna Faces Patent Suit Over Its COVID-19 Vaccine

By Andrew Karpan (February 28, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- Moderna was hit with a suit on Monday that accused it of earning "billions in profits" by selling COVID-19 vaccines that infringed the patents of a rival mRNA developer. The suit against Moderna Inc. landed in Delaware federal court a little over a month after the company's coronavirus vaccine received full approval from federal public health officials and over a year after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the shot emergency use authorization. It came from Arbutus Biopharma, a Pennsylvania drug developer, along with a newer Swiss company called Genevant Sciences GmbH, which operates as Arbutus' patent licensing arm....

