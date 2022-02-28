Schulte Roth's Landlord Can't Nix COVID Rent Suit On Appeal

By Lauren Berg (February 28, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP can continue pursuing its claims that it was forced to keep making monthly rent payments during the pandemic despite a lease provision allowing rent abatement when the use of its Manhattan office is affected by a public health emergency, a New York appeals court ruled. In a brief opinion Thursday, a five-judge panel of the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division affirmed a trial court's order denying Metropolitan 919 Third Avenue LLC's bid to dismiss Schulte Roth's suit, finding that the lease provision at issue is "ambiguous" because it is open to more than one interpretation....

