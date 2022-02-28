Abortion Rights Bill Fails In Senate As Roe's Future In Limbo

By Britain Eakin (February 28, 2022, 8:16 PM EST) -- With the U.S. Supreme Court considering whether to upend nearly 50 years of jurisprudence guaranteeing abortion access, Senate Democrats on Monday failed to garner enough support for a bill that would protect the right to have an abortion. The Women's Health Protection Act needed 60 votes to pass but only garnered 46, effectively killing the bill. Four senators declined to vote, while Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted against the bill. No Republican supported the measure. Monday's vote was procedural, meaning it was only a vote to decide whether to proceed to consideration of the legislation. The bill, which narrowly passed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS