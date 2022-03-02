Sens. Spar Over 3rd Circ. Hopeful's Public Defender Record

By James Arkin (March 2, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- Senators clashed over the role of public defenders on federal courts Wednesday during a confirmation hearing that included a Third Circuit nominee who has spent more than a decade as a public defender in Pennsylvania. Two circuit court nominees, U.S. District Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis, who is nominated to the Sixth Circuit, and Arianna J. Freeman, who is nominated to the Third Circuit, testified before the Judiciary Committee, along with three district court picks. Senators focused the majority of their questions on Freeman, who has served at the Federal Community Defender Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for a dozen...

