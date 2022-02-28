MedMen To Sell Fla. Medical Pot License, Assets For $83M

By Katryna Perera (February 28, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- MedMen Enterprises Inc. announced Monday it will sell all its Florida assets, including its license, dispensaries and cultivation operations, to Florida-based private company Green Sentry Holdings LLC for $83 million in an all-cash deal. MedMen has also agreed to license its trademarks in Florida for two years, subject to termination rights and a quarterly revenue-based fee, according to a press release. The deal with Green Sentry is expected to close in late April or early May. MedMen did not say why it was selling its Florida assets and representatives for the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday....

