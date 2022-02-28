Energy Giants Cut Ties With Russian Ventures Over Ukraine

By Morgan Conley (February 28, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- BP's weekend decision to walk away from its stake in Russian state-owned energy company Rosneft has kicked off a small wave of energy heavyweights ditching their Russian energy deals amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. London-based Shell PLC announced Monday its exit from joint ventures with Gazprom, another Russian state-owned energy company. Meanwhile, Norwegian energy company Equinor said Monday it is stopping new investments in Russia and will begin exiting joint ventures in the country. Britain's BP PLC, the first to make a Russian exit call, said Sunday it was divesting its roughly $14 billion stake in Rosneft that it has held since...

