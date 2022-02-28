Judge Jackson To Kick Off Senator Meetings This Week

By James Arkin (February 28, 2022, 7:26 PM EST) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is scheduled to meet with top Senate leaders of both parties Wednesday on Capitol Hill, officially kicking off the confirmation process as she aims to secure support to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Judge Jackson, who currently sits on the D.C. Circuit, was announced Friday as President Joe Biden's nominee to replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring. Her first scheduled meetings are with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as well as Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the Judiciary Committee chairman, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the committee's...

