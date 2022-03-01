How Attorneys Can Ethically Terminate A Client Relationship

By Trisha Rich (March 1, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- For as long as attorney-client relationships have existed, so have attorney-client breakups. Obviously, a client can always discharge their lawyer, for any reason or no reason. Lawyers do not have similar latitude, however, and as we have seen in the recent litigation of Bartlit Beck LLP v. Okada in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois,[1] judges will sometimes show skepticism of a law firm's request to withdraw from its representation. In this case, Dentons attempted to withdraw from its representation of Japanese casino billionaire Kazuo Okada, who is embroiled in ongoing litigation with Bartlit Beck related to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS