CBD Co. Says Ex-Franchisee's Latest Complaint Flouts Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (March 3, 2022, 9:01 PM EST) -- CBD American Shaman LLC has filed counterclaims against a former store franchisee who had sued the company after a fellow Florida franchisee allegedly interfered with his contract by getting involved in the operation of his store and later firing him, arguing that a settlement the parties reached bars his latest claims. In a Monday counterclaim, the company and related entities urged a Florida federal court to find that a $50,000 settlement they inked with Thomas O'Neal is "fair, reasonable and enforceable," and bars claims O'Neal has leveled against the Shaman defendants in a supplemental complaint filed in January. "The release provision...

