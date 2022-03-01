Public Vote With No Public Record Tests FTC Transparency

By Bryan Koenig (March 1, 2022, 12:22 PM EST) -- A failed effort last month to kick off a Federal Trade Commission study requiring pharmacy benefit managers to explain how their business practices affect competition highlighted the limits of agency Chair Lina M. Khan's effort to cast the traditionally opaque FTC as more transparent. The FTC never publicly acknowledged the results of that 2-2 vote, despite holding it in open session after announcing it previously and declaring the results of a separate vote in favor of a rulemaking, demonstrating that Khan's devotion to openness isn't absolute. The FTC's bent as a law enforcement agency that doesn't discuss deliberative processes in front...

