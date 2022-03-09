VW Emissions Vet To Lead Dykema Gov't Investigations Team

By Caleb Drickey (March 9, 2022, 3:38 PM EST) -- Dykema Gossett has named a former federal prosecutor partially responsible for the investigation and prosecution of Volkswagen over its diesel emissions cheating scandal to lead its government investigations and corporate compliance practice, the firm announced. Mark Chutkow joined Dykema's Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, office on Feb. 28 after a 24-year career as an assistant U.S. attorney, including a 17-year stint at the Eastern District of Michigan that saw him rise to chief of the district's criminal division and prosecute some of Detroit's most prominent fraudsters. "Mark is a top-tier, highly respected trial attorney and counselor who has more than two decades' worth...

