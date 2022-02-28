Pot Reform Bills Hit Setbacks In Virginia, South Dakota

By Sam Reisman (February 28, 2022, 8:51 PM EST) -- Cannabis legalization efforts were dealt back-to-back blows Monday in Virginia and South Dakota as lawmakers scuttled bills to legalize and regulate the sale of adult-use marijuana. Republicans on a Virginia House subcommittee on Monday defeated a bill that would have implemented a regulated adult-use cannabis market in the commonwealth this year. The bill, S.B. 391, died on a 5-3 party-line vote with Republicans in the majority. Democrats and legalization advocates decried the GOP majority's move to kill the bill, saying waiting until 2024 to implement a regulated marketplace — as envisioned by the legalization bill that lawmakers passed last year —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS