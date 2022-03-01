Trustee Signs Off Cuts To University Pension Scheme

By Martin Croucher (March 1, 2022, 2:32 PM GMT) -- The trustee of Britain's largest pension plan has given the green light to proposals to close a funding black hole, in a move that a union has said will result in "devastating" benefits cuts for staff. The trustee board of the Universities Superannuation Scheme agreed to the plan at a meeting on Monday, and said the changes are likely to take effect from next month. The plan is geared toward closing a disputed £18 billion ($24 billion) funding shortfall in the retirement plan. The University and College Union says the measures will mean lecturers could be hit with a cut of...

