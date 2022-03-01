CMS Advises On £9M Chemicals Maker's Pensions Buy-In

By Irene Madongo (March 1, 2022, 3:32 PM GMT) -- Retirement finance business Just Group PLC has completed a £9 million ($12 million) full buy-in deal with the retirement savings plan of a chemicals manufacturer, securing the benefit payments of 54 members, pensions advisory firm K3 said on Tuesday. The pension plan has been seeking full security for members' benefits for some time, said Collin Mallard, the scheme's chair of trustees and finance director of chemicals company Lakeland Laboratories. He added that he was "thrilled" about reaching this milestone. The Lakeland Laboratories Limited 2012 Retirement Benefit Scheme was guided through the process by H&C Consulting Actuaries LLP, which has been its...

