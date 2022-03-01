Aussie Bank Sells 10% Stake In Chinese Peer For $1.3B

By McCord Pagan (March 1, 2022, 12:58 PM EST) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia said Tuesday it's selling a 10% stake in Bank of Hangzhou Co. Ltd. to the Hangzhou local government for AU$1.8 billion (about US$1.3 billion). CBA is keeping a 5.57% stake in the bank, also known as HZB, until at least February 2025 while selling the rest of its ownership to Hangzhou Urban Construction & Investment Group Co. Ltd and Hangzhou Communications Investment Group Co. Ltd, which are in turn owned by the Hangzhou municipal government, the banks said in a statement. CBA's CEO, Matt Comyn, said in the statement that while HZB has grown in areas such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS