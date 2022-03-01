Blake Cassels, Torys Rep On $9B Natural Gas JV Formation

By Benjamin Horney (March 1, 2022, 10:55 AM EST) -- Pembina Pipeline and KKR said Tuesday that they are forming a C$11.4 billion ($9 billion) joint venture to house natural gas processing assets in western Canada, in an agreement built by respective legal advisers Blake Cassels and Torys. The JV, called Newco for now, will be 60% owned by Calgary, Canada-headquartered Pembina Pipeline Corp. and 40% owned by funds managed by New York-based private equity shop KKR & Co., according to a statement. It will be operated and managed by Pembina. It will feature three assets to start, including Pembina's field-based natural gas processing assets and Veresen Midstream, which is currently...

