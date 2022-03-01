Midwest Health System Loses Virus Coverage Suit With Zurich

By Eli Flesch (March 1, 2022, 2:11 PM EST) -- A Minnesota-based health system isn't entitled to coverage from a Zurich unit for its pandemic losses, a federal judge ruled, saying it failed to allege the kind of physical damage required for coverage under its insurance policy. A Minnesota federal judge rejected HealthPartners' assertions that the actual presence of the coronavirus at its facilities physically changed the surfaces and the air in its locations. (iStock.com/Natalia Shabasheva) U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson on Monday invoked an Eighth Circuit ruling against a dental clinic in determining that HealthPartners Inc. would have needed to allege physical alteration or destruction to its property to...

