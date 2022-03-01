Pipeline Foods Gets OK For Ch. 11 Liquidation

By Rick Archer (March 1, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved the liquidation of bankrupt organic food distributor Pipeline Foods after praising the secured and unsecured creditors for cooperating on a plan to split the company's remaining assets. Following a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens approved Pipeline's Chapter 11 plan, saying the outcome of the case appeared uncertain when Pipeline first filed for bankruptcy but the involved parties had worked together to create a confirmable plan. "I think the bankruptcy process worked in this case," she said. Pipeline, with nine railside grain and product storage facilities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Iowa and Canada,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS