Ex-Philly Cop's Hair Drug Test Discrimination Suit Tossed

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 1, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Black former Philadelphia police officer who sued the department for discrimination over its drug testing practices after receiving a positive result for marijuana has failed to show that the department's testing policies disproportionately subject African Americans to false positives, a federal judge has ruled. In an opinion issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston granted Philadelphia's request for summary judgment on former Philadelphia Police Department officer Dawn Kennedy's claims that the texture of African American hair, combined with the use of "ethnic hair care products," makes African Americans more likely to absorb ambient THC in the air, leading to...

