Ex-Hong Kong Securities Regulator To Join Kirkland In August

By Sarah Jarvis (March 1, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- The former executive director of corporate finance with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong will join Kirkland & Ellis LLP's transactional group later this year as a partner, with plans to focus on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and capital markets in Asia, the firm announced Tuesday. Brian Ho will join the firm Aug. 29, after a cooling-off period required by the SFC, and will be based in Kirkland & Ellis' Hong Kong office. Hong Kong-based transactional partner David Zhang said in a statement that Ho has "a well-earned reputation for contributing to the successful development of Hong Kong...

