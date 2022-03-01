Employment Litigator Joins Epstein Becker Green In DC

By Emma Cueto (March 1, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- Epstein Becker Green has added an employment litigator from Jones Day as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm announced Tuesday. M. Carter DeLorme joins Epstein Becker after almost 14 years at Jones Day. He focuses his practice on defending companies in labor and employment disputes, in particular against equal employment opportunity, wage and hour, trade secret, and restrictive covenant claims, according to the firm. "I look forward to elevating my practice at Epstein Becker Green, specifically helping to grow the firm's presence in Nashville and the Southeast and building on the firm's alliance with Deloitte Legal," DeLorme said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS