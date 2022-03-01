FINRA Says Broker Earned 'Secret' Comp On $10M Fundraise

By Al Barbarino (March 1, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's enforcement unit says broker-dealer Worden Capital Management LLC should pay investors back after failing to disclose an agreement that allowed the firm to earn revenue on investments made through a $10 million fundraise, claiming that the firm also failed to uphold its own compliance screens of the investments. Between January 2019 and March 2020, New York-based WCM raised over $10 million from 121 investors to invest in private investment funds — structured as limited liability companies — but failed to disclose a "secret agreement" that the firm's chief executive had hashed out with the manager of...

