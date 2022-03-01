FDA Says Baby's Death May Be Linked To Abbott Formula

By Emily Field (March 1, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday said another infant who died was exposed to formula made at Abbott Laboratories Inc.'s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, and that the company has voluntarily expanded its previously announced recall. The FDA said that a Cronobacter sakazakii infection may have been a contributing cause of death for the baby, who consumed Similac PM 60/40 formula that hadn't been recalled. After the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed the company, Abbott broadened its recall to include that lot of formula, according to the agency. "This is a specialty formula for certain infants...

