Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB 73% Of Time, Finnegan Attys Say

By Britain Eakin (March 4, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- Of the 987 appeals of Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings that the Federal Circuit decided from 2012 through the end of January, the appeals court affirmed the PTAB on every issue in 721 cases, or 73.05% of the time, according to the Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunnerattorneys who analyzed the data. Conversely, the Federal Circuit fully reversed or vacated 130 PTAB decisions, accounting for just 13.17% of all PTAB appeals, according to Finnegan associates Daniel Klodowski and Eric Liu, who wrote a Feb. 28 blog post for the firm highlighting their findings. The attorneys found that the appeals court...

