Lowenstein Sandler Sets Office Return, Hybrid Work Plan

By Emily Lever (March 1, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- Lowenstein Sandler LLP will return employees to the office on March 14, adopting an increasingly popular hybrid work model, Law360 Pulse learned Tuesday. The 300-lawyer, New Jersey-based firm will require in-person work three days a week, allowing remote work two days a week. The policy will apply to all employees whose work can be done remotely, amounting to about 90% of the firm's total workforce, or 600 people, according to managing partner Gary Wingens. "People can and do work effectively from remote locations," Wingens told Law360 Pulse. "Yet, there is value to our people, our clients and our firm of strengthening our...

