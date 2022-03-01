Bulgarian Fintech Startup Payhawk Flies To $1B Valuation

By Charlie Innis (March 1, 2022, 2:34 PM EST) -- Payhawk, a payment and expense management platform for businesses, hit a $1 billion valuation after grabbing $215 million in an extended funding round, becoming the first Bulgarian company to reach so-called unicorn status, the startup said Tuesday. Payhawk raised $100 million to add to its Series B coffers after grabbing $115 million in the same round in November. The funding extension was led by venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners, according to the announcement. The London-headquartered and Bulgaria-founded startup plans to use the fresh funding to hire 60 senior software engineers in Sofia, the Balkan nation's capital. Payhawk also intends to...

