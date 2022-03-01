Atty Says Win's Effect On Pa. Consumer Law Earned High Fee

By Matthew Santoni (March 1, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- Winning an appeal to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania that expanded consumers' power to sue over deceptive business practices should have been worth the high end of a scale for attorney fees, a consumer protection lawyer told an appellate court in Pittsburgh Tuesday. Attorney Kenneth Behrend, whose February 2021 win for Gary and Mary Gregg established that a consumer didn't have to show fraud or negligence in order to prove an Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law claim, told a Superior Court panel he'd shown his work was worth up to $700 per hour, given the time spent on the...

