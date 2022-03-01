Trump Attorney Eastman Faces Calif. Bar Ethics Probe

By Andrew Strickler (March 1, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- The California Bar has been investigating Trump attorney John Eastman and his efforts to overturn the result of the presidential election since last fall, California's top bar counsel said Tuesday. The Bar's chief trial counsel, George Cardona, said "a number" of people and organizations have submitted media reports, court filings and other documents related to Eastman and the 2020 election. Those materials served as the starting point for a probe of potential state law or ethics code breaches that has been in progress since September. "We will be proceeding with a single state bar investigation in which we will continue to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS