The Term: Ketanji Brown Jackson In Her Own Words

Law360 (March 1, 2022, 11:06 PM EST) -- From being Matt Damon's scene partner as an undergrad to getting swamped with 150 cases as a rookie judge, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson has publicly shared a number of stories over the years from her life and career as a self-identified "professional vagabond." Listen to Judge Jackson in her own words on this week's episode of "The Term" podcast. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high...

