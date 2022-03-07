Law Curbing Sexual Harassment Arbitration Is Not Enough

By Kalpana Kotagal and Brendan Schneiderman (March 7, 2022, 12:45 PM EST) -- When Glenda Perez, a former representative at the health care giant Cigna Corp., told her human resources department that she had been discriminated against, she was fired. When she tried to file a lawsuit for racial discrimination and illegal retaliation, she learned she could not bring her claim in court, but would instead have to proceed in mandatory arbitration, a process workers' rights advocates call forced arbitration. In that process, her case was quickly dismissed by the arbitrator, who was a friend of Cigna's lawyer. The arbitrator denied Perez access to evidence to which she likely would have had access in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS