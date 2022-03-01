Rhode Island Legislators Pitch New Cannabis Legalization Bill

By Sam Reisman (March 1, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- Rhode Island Democrats on Tuesday released a comprehensive proposal to legalize, tax and regulate the sale of adult-use cannabis effective at the beginning of October. The identical 115-page bills, sponsored by Sen. Joshua Miller, D-Cranston, Providence, and Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, are the result of months of discussion and collaboration with industry and community stakeholders, the lawmakers said, and build off previous legalization bills, including one the state Senate passed in June. "The time for Rhode Island to move forward with cannabis legalization is now. This historic shift in public policy will create a vibrant new marketplace in our state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS