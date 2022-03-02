Panel Says Judiciary Went 'Off The Rails' In Harassment Case

By Khorri Atkinson (March 2, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- Two of the three out-of-circuit judges assigned by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts to hear an ex-North Carolina assistant federal public defender's Fourth Circuit appeal in her sexual harassment suit suggested Wednesday that the federal judiciary did not seem to have followed its procedures to redress workplace misconduct claims when the public defender aired her allegations. Senior U.S. Circuit Judges Mary Beck Briscoe of the Tenth Circuit and Michael J. Melloy of the Eighth Circuit, sitting by designation, pushed back on a government attorney's contention the former public defender at the Western District of North Carolina failed to demonstrate any factual...

