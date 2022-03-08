Troutman Pepper Nabs Energy Partner From McGuireWoods

By Clark Mindock (March 8, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- Troutman Pepper has nabbed a prominent energy attorney to join its offices in North Carolina from McGuireWoods LLP, an addition the firm said will help as it seeks to expand and grow in the energy space in years to come. Melinda "Mindy" McGrath started in the firm's Charlotte offices in late February, where she will help as Troutman Pepper advises clients with a range of issues including those stemming from the Natural Gas Act, state regulatory matters and issues before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The attorney joins after building up a resume advising public and private companies and utilities on...

