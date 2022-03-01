Chancery Orders Balking Yoga Chain To Honor Franchise Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (March 1, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- The nation's largest yoga studio chain breached a plainly "one-way," $26.4 million deal to buy 29 franchise studios just months before the pandemic crisis, and now must close and pay millions more for its delays, a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor found in a post-trial decision late Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III rejected all arguments CorePower Yoga LLC and CorePower Yoga Franchising made for dropping the deal for 29 Level 4 Yoga studios in March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic closed in and twisted up much of the country. "The absence of any contractual condition to closing or express...

