1st Circ. Judge Lynch To Take Senior Status

By Lauren Berg (March 1, 2022, 10:01 PM EST) -- Judge Sandra L. Lynch told the White House on Tuesday that she was planning to take senior status on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit, giving President Joe Biden a fourth spot to fill on the appellate court. In a brief letter to the president, Judge Lynch said she was planning to retire from regular active service as an appellate judge as soon as the president names her successor. "It is my intention to render substantial judicial service as a senior judge upon such appointment and swearing-in," Judge Lynch wrote. "It has been and will continue to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS