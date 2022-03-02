Capital One Hacking Suspect Can't Shake Wire Fraud Charge

By Caleb Symons (March 2, 2022, 7:48 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Seattle has denied a request from the woman accused of stealing the personal data of 106 million Capital One customers to throw out several of the charges she is facing, including wire fraud. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik concluded Monday that prosecutors have provided enough detail in their allegations against Paige Thompson, who was arrested in July 2019, to support those charges. A former software engineer who went by the moniker "erratic" online, Thompson is accused of developing a scanning program that allowed her to identify firewall vulnerabilities on servers rented by clients of the cloud computing platform...

