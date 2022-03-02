Women Make Up Just 12% Of Attys In PTAB Cases

By Britain Eakin (March 2, 2022, 8:36 PM EST) -- Among the more than 2,000 firms and entities that appeared in proceedings at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board between the fall of 2012 and August 2021, women attorneys made up just 12% of all attorney appearances, according to a new report from the PTAB Bar Association. That number has ticked up slightly from 10% when the association released its last report in 2019. Monday's report, dubbed "Women at the PTAB: Post-Grant Proceedings," said the number of women appearing in PTAB proceedings among the 100 most frequently appearing firms stayed about the same, rising from 12% to 13%. And of the top...

