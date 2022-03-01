Biden Touts Jackson As 'Consensus Builder' In State Of Union

By James Arkin (March 1, 2022, 11:58 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden touted D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, as one of the nation's "top legal minds" during his first State of the Union address Tuesday night, but did not dwell on the coming Senate confirmation process during his hourlong remarks. President Joe Biden praised U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, noting that, if confirmed, she would continue the "legacy of excellence" left by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool) Biden praised retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who was present at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS