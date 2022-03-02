Ireland Completes 80% Of Insurance Reform Program

By Martin Croucher (March 2, 2022, 12:28 PM GMT) -- The government of Ireland has said that it has completed 80% of the wide-ranging insurance reform program it launched 15 months ago in an attempt to drive down the cost of cover for businesses. The government said in a cross-departmental report on Tuesday that it has seen signs that the changes are working, as it set out plans to implement the remaining reforms this year. The report is the second update from the government since it launched a plan to reform insurance in December 2020. The government said it has pushed through major changes to the way that personal injury claims are settled and...

