Eversheds Guides Aviva On £385M Wealth Manager Deal

By Martin Croucher (March 2, 2022, 2:14 PM GMT) -- Insurance giant Aviva PLC said on Wednesday that it has bought Succession Wealth Management Ltd. for £385 million ($514 million), as it seeks to offer financial advice services to its six million pension customers. The insurer said the deal, which still requires approval by the Competition and Markets Authority, is likely to be completed in the second half of 2022. Aviva said the wealth management sector is worth an estimated £1.6 trillion in 2020 and will grow by approximately 7% a year to £2.1 trillion in 2024. "The acquisition of Succession Wealth boosts Aviva's presence in the fast-growing U.K. wealth market, supports...

