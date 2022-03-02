UK Looks To Regulate Minibonds In Capital Markets Reform

By Najiyya Budaly (March 2, 2022, 12:01 PM GMT) -- The government has set out plans to regulate minibonds in the same way as shares as it aims to protect retail investors and revamp the country's capital market since leaving the European Union. HM Treasury set out proposals on Tuesday that would require companies selling minibonds to issue them on a platform that would be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Minibonds, or non-transferable debt securities, are unlisted securities issued by companies to individual investors to raise cash. They are "non-transferable" — investors cannot sell them before the bond matures. The Treasury said in a consultation response published on Tuesday that forcing...

