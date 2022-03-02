Workforce Management Platform Connecteam Nabs $120M

By Charlie Innis (March 2, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- Software startup Connecteam said Wednesday it had grabbed $120 million from investors in a Series C round and plans to use the funding to grow its workforce management platform for "deskless" businesses. The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company's latest funding round is co-led by private equity firms Stripes and Insight Partners, and it includes participating investors Tiger Global, Qumra Capital and Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's O.G. Tech, according to the announcement. Connecteam said the fresh capital from the Series C will help it triple the size of its team and expand on its product development and marketing efforts. Amir Nehemia, CEO and...

