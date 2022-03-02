Simpson Thacher Adds 2 Fund Partners In DC, NY

By Jack Rodgers (March 2, 2022, 3:08 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has added two partners to its registered funds practice in Washington, D.C., and New York, the firm announced Wednesday. Nathan Briggs and Nicole Simon join the firm's Washington, D.C., and New York offices, respectively. Briggs joins after working for a little more than 12 years at Ropes & Gray LLP, while Simon joins after working as a Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP partner for a little more than 11 years. Michael Wolitzer, who leads the firm's investment funds practice, said both attorneys' multidisciplinary work in investment and financial-related law was essential for the firm's client...

