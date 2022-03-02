Kirkland Holds Pro Bono Clinic For Afghan Refugees

By Matt Perez (March 2, 2022, 4:14 PM EST) -- A group of pro bono attorneys from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, in conjunction with two legal organizations, has held a pilot clinic to assist Sacramento-based refugees who fled Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban in August. The pilot clinic, which was held remotely on Feb. 12, offered nearly 100 Sacramento-based Afghan refugees, many of whom worked with the U.S. military in Afghanistan, with legal guidance on their asylum and adjustment of status applications. Attorneys also screened families on their eligibility for certain services. Around 60 attorneys participated in the clinic. Kirkland worked alongside Lawyers for Good Government — a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS