Industry Insights To Navigate AI Chemical Invention Patents

By Michael Sartori and Matthew Avery (March 2, 2022, 6:27 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence has seeped into so many areas, and the chemical industry is no exception. The increasing number of patents being sought for AI-based chemical inventions reflects the innovations in the field. This article discusses the increase in the patenting of AI-based inventions related to the chemical industry and provides insights for the industry into how to navigate this new course. Patenting of AI-Based Chemical Inventions According to Andrew Moore at NC State University's College of Natural Resources, the chemical industry has used AI "to increase operational efficiency, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction."[1] With AI, several areas in the chemical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS