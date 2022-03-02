Full Fed. Circ. Won't Review Mylan's Win In Symbicort IP Fight

By Adam Lidgett (March 2, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- The full Federal Circuit won't rethink a panel decision that gave Mylan another chance to try and invalidate patents AstraZeneca has on its inhaler asthma treatment Symbicort. In a short Wednesday decision, the Federal Circuit denied a bid from AstraZeneca for panel or en banc rehearing of a December decision in which the majority of a panel sided with Mylan's argument that the district court applied an erroneous claim construction that was too broad. The Wednesday decision didn't give any reasoning for its denial. AstraZeneca's suit is trying to block Mylan from selling a generic version of its blockbuster asthma treatment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS