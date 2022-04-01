Legal Industry Added 1,700 Jobs In March

By Matt Perez (April 1, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- The pace of job growth in the legal industry improved in March, with the sector adding 1,700 jobs since the end of February, according to preliminary data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics. The industry reached 1.76 million jobs last month, according to the data, a 3.25% increase from March 2021. In comparison, the sector only managed to add 400 jobs throughout February. In total, nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 in March, with year-over-year growth of 7.6 million jobs. Additionally, the unemployment rate declined to 3.6% from 3.8% in February. Professional and business services, which includes legal...

