Cohen & Gresser Adds Top Antitrust Litigator In DC

By Jack Rodgers (March 3, 2022, 11:39 AM EST) -- Cohen & Gresser LLP has added an Allen & Overy LLP partner with 25 years of experience to its antitrust practice in Washington, D.C., the firm said Tuesday. John Roberti joins the firm after almost eight years at Allen & Overy and is part of what Cohen & Gresser said is a strategic expansion of its antitrust and competition litigation practices. At Allen & Overy, he led the firm's antitrust practice. Roberti joins Cohen & Gresser as a partner and will represent civil and criminal antitrust and competition clients undergoing enforcement actions, which are essential to those clients' business operations, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS