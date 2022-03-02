Kirkland, Cleary Among BigLaw Firms Hiking Associate Pay

By Kevin Penton (March 2, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Sidley Austin LLP are among the law firms that have jumped to match the latest escalation of associate pay scales set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, Law360 Pulse learned on Wednesday. Only one week after several BigLaw firms followed Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP's lead in increasing its pay scale for midlevel and senior associates, those firms — along with California-based boutique Hueston Hennigan — are increasing their midlevel and senior associates' base compensation by an additional $1,500 to $18,500 to follow the pay bump Cravath announced Tuesday. Salaries after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS