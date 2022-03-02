Ex-Shutts Partner Loses Fight Over Employment Arbitration

By Carolina Bolado (March 2, 2022, 3:38 PM EST) -- A former Shutts & Bowen LLP partner lost his fight Wednesday over a delegation clause in the firm's arbitration agreement that leaves arbitrability to an arbitrator after a Florida appeals court affirmed a ruling ordering the parties to arbitration. The Third District Court of Appeal affirmed an order compelling arbitration between Shutts & Bowen and ex-partner Christopher Warren Prusaski in a per curiam decision that gave no reason for the affirmance. Prusaski argued that the firm fraudulently induced him to sign the arbitration agreement as a condition of continued employment, but he later learned that another partner declined to sign it...

